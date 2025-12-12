Top 5 Edmonton Elks Plays from 2025

Published on December 12, 2025

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







In this Top 5 list, we break down the biggest Edmonton Elks plays of the 2025 season! From clutch touchdowns to incredible defensive stands and breakout performances across the roster, see which highlights rose above the rest.







