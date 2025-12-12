Top 5 Edmonton Elks Plays from 2025
Published on December 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
In this Top 5 list, we break down the biggest Edmonton Elks plays of the 2025 season! From clutch touchdowns to incredible defensive stands and breakout performances across the roster, see which highlights rose above the rest.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
