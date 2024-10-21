Top 20 Goal of the Year Candidates in MLS 2024 - Who's Your Pick?
October 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2024
- Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 38 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Faces CF Montréal in Eastern Conference Wild Card Game - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Winger JÁder Obrian to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Enter Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm PT - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC to Host Historic Inaugural Home Match at Snapdragon Stadium against St. Louis CITY SC on March 1 - San Diego FC
- Messi, Suárez, and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Daniel Steres Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Five Points: Timing - New York City FC
- Crew's 'All Together Now' Campaign and Columbus Postseason Celebration Returns Following 2023 MLS Cup Championship - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.