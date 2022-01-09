Top 2 Teams in SPHL Meet Tuesday at the VBC

January 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Join the Huntsville Havoc on Tuesday Night, January 11th, as they battle long-time rival Knoxville in a clash of the top two teams in the SPHL! The Havoc are currently off to the best start in SPHL history with a record of 23-3-1 through the first half of the season.

Tuesday's game is First Responders Night and tickets are just $5 for all first responders and front line workers. These discounted tickets can only be purchased through Fevo, or in-person at the VBC Box Office. General public tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Also, be sure to join us this Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys featuring a logo drawn by a local St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient! These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for St. Jude!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2022

Top 2 Teams in SPHL Meet Tuesday at the VBC - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.