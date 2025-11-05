WNBA Indiana Fever

Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 6 Kelsey Mitchell to Natasha Howard

Published on November 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


NO-LOOK. BEHIND THE BACK. ON A STRING

At No. 6, Kelsey Mitchell drops the filthiest bounce pass to Natasha Howard for the easy two.

#WNBAAssistsWeek

