Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 6 Kelsey Mitchell to Natasha Howard

Published on November 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







NO-LOOK. BEHIND THE BACK. ON A STRING

At No. 6, Kelsey Mitchell drops the filthiest bounce pass to Natasha Howard for the easy two.

#WNBAAssistsWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.