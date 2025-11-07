Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 2 Marine Johannès to Emma Meesseman

Published on November 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NUTMEG DIME. MARINE WIZARDRY

At No. 2 Marine Johannès threads it between the defender's legs to Emma Meesseman for the easy finish!

