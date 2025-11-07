WNBA New York Liberty

Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 2 Marine Johannès to Emma Meesseman

Published on November 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


NUTMEG DIME. MARINE WIZARDRY

At No. 2 Marine Johannès threads it between the defender's legs to Emma Meesseman for the easy finish!

#WNBAAssistsWeek

Check out the New York Liberty Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 7, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central