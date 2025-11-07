WNBA Dallas Wings

Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 1 Paige Bueckers to Arike Ogunbowale

Published on November 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


PAIGE. WITH. THE. DART

Bueckers claims the No. 1 spot with the one-handed DIME to Arike Ogunbowale!

#WNBAAssistsWeek

Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central