Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 9
Published on December 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Goose said "watch this"
#9 on our most viral moments of the year brings us back to the time Candace Parker's son stepped up for a full DANCE BATTLE with Usher.
