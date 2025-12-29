Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 7
Published on December 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
A moment in history.
Coming in at #7.... when Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers matched up for the first time of their professional careers
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 29, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Boston, Clark, White to Participate in USA Basketball Women's National Team December Training Camp
- Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Earn 2025 All-WNBA Honors
- Indiana Fever Center Aliyah Boston Named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
- Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell
- Indiana Fever Season Comes to a Close in Resilient Game Five Overtime Loss