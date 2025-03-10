Top 10 Plays by Canadians in 2024: #10 Will Shock You!#cfl

March 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







This is just the beginning! At #10 on our countdown of the Top 10 Plays by Canadians in 2024, Kian Schaffer-Baker made an unreal play that had CFL fans losing their minds! Did this deserve to be higher on the list? Drop your thoughts in the comments! Ã°Å¸â¡Â¨Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦ #CFL #TopPlays #footballhighlights

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 10, 2025

Stampeders Sign Two QBs - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.