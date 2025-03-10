Sports stats



CFL Canadian Football League

Top 10 Plays by Canadians in 2024: #10 Will Shock You!#cfl

March 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


At #10 on our countdown of the Top 10 Plays by Canadians in 2024, Kian Schaffer-Baker made an unreal play that had CFL fans losing their minds!
