Top 10 INTERCEPTIONS of 2025

Published on December 8, 2025







Top 10 interceptions from the 2025 CFL season. A countdown of the most impressive plays that made the cut. Relive the moments that demanded a spot in the Top 10 and left a mark on the season.







