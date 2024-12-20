Top 10 Interceptions of 2024: CFL
December 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Experience the most game-changing interceptions of the 2024 CFL season with our top 10 countdown.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
