Sports stats

PLL Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from Week 8: Fairfield, CT

July 21, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video


We ranked the best ten plays from Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Fairfield, CT. Do YOU agree with this order? Let us know in the comments!
Check out the Premier Lacrosse League Statistics



Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 21, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central