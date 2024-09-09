TOP 10 Highlights from Semifinals
September 9, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
The 2024 Cash App Playoffs are HERE. Watch the best highlights from the Semifinals matchups on Long Island.
Check out the Premier Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from September 9, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.