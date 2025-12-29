Top 10 Canadian Plays of 2025
Published on December 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Top 10 interceptions from the 2025 CFL season. A countdown of the most impressive plays that made the cut. Relive the moments that demanded a spot in the Top 10 and left a mark on the season.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from December 29, 2025
