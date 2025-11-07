Top 10 Assists of the 2025 Season

Published on November 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







The best dimes of the year, all in one place

Watch the Top 10 Assists of the 2025 Season, from one-handed passes to no-look magic!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.