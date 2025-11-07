Top 10 Assists of the 2025 Season
Published on November 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The best dimes of the year, all in one place
Watch the Top 10 Assists of the 2025 Season, from one-handed passes to no-look magic!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
