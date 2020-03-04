Tonight's Mississippi State/Southern Miss Game at Trustmark Park Postponed

STATEMENT FROM SPECTRUM EVENTS

"Tonight's game at Trustmark Park, MSU vs USM has been POSTPONED. After looking at the weather forecast, we want to ensure that the safety of our teams and fans are a top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Trustmark College Series Schedule:

March 31: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss - 6:00 pm

April 21: (Governor's Cup) Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss - 6:00 pm

