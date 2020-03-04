Tonight's Mississippi State/Southern Miss Game at Trustmark Park Postponed
March 4, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
STATEMENT FROM SPECTRUM EVENTS
"Tonight's game at Trustmark Park, MSU vs USM has been POSTPONED. After looking at the weather forecast, we want to ensure that the safety of our teams and fans are a top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience."
Trustmark College Series Schedule:
March 31: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss - 6:00 pm
April 21: (Governor's Cup) Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss - 6:00 pm
Check out the Mississippi Braves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from March 4, 2020
- Tennessee Smokies Launch New Online Store - Tennessee Smokies
- Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Promoti Onal Schedule Packed with Fireworks, Theme Nights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tonight's Mississippi State/Southern Miss Game at Trustmark Park Postponed - Mississippi Braves
- Individual Tickets on Sale Now for Shuckers Home Games - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Braves Stories
- Tonight's Mississippi State/Southern Miss Game at Trustmark Park Postponed
- M-Braves to Hold National Anthem and Mascot Auditions on March 7th
- Former M-Braves Manager Brian Snitker Elected to Southern League Hall-Of-Fame
- 2020 College Series Tickets on Sale Monday, February 17 at 10:00 AM
- M-Braves Announce 2020 Coaching Staff