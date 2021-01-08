Tonight's Ice Flyers Home Game Postponed

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers' home game tonight versus the Birmingham Bulls has been postponed until further notice, per SPHL safety protocols.

The League Office is working with both teams on rescheduling the game to a later date.

