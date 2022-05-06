Tonight's Game Postponed

WILMINGTON, DE - Tonight's game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made-up as a part of a single-admission double header scheduled for Saturday, May 7. Both games will be 7 innings. Fans with tickets dated for tonight's rainout are asked to exchange them for any remaining regular season game during the 2022 season.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm on Saturday with the first game beginning at 5:30 pm. Fans with tickets dated for May 7th are welcome to one or both games. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Blue Rocks Derby Pint Glass.

Tonight's post-game fireworks extravaganza has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 2nd, meaning we will now have TWO fireworks shows on Independence Day Weekend!

If you had tickets for tonight's game you can exchange your tickets by visiting the Christiana Care Box Office or calling 302-888-2583.

