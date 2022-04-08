Tonight's Game Postponed

April 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Tonight's game against the Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to field conditions. The game will be made-up as a part of a single-admission double header Saturday, April 9th. Both games will be 7 innings. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any regular season game during the 2022 season.

Gates will open at 4:30 pm on Saturday and game one will begin at 5:05 PM. To exchange your tickets please visit our Box Office or call at 302-888-2583.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.