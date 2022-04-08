Tonight's Game Postponed
April 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - Tonight's game against the Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to field conditions. The game will be made-up as a part of a single-admission double header Saturday, April 9th. Both games will be 7 innings. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any regular season game during the 2022 season.
Gates will open at 4:30 pm on Saturday and game one will begin at 5:05 PM. To exchange your tickets please visit our Box Office or call at 302-888-2583.
