Tonight's Game Postponed

ROME, Ga. - Tonight's matchup between the Rome Braves (40-51) and the Greenville Drive (49-42) has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday in Floyd County. Gates will open at 4 p.m. EDT and first pitch of Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. Approximately 35 minutes after the first game concludes, Game 2 will begin.

Tickets for this evening's game can be exchanged for any other home game throughout the 2021 Rome Braves season, and they can be exchanged at any time at the Rome Braves Box Office. For more information, fans can call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

Friday marks the first night of this weekend's Drew Waters Bobblehead Giveaway. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of 2018 Rome Brave and top prospect Drew Waters. The bobblehead giveaway is presented by International Paper.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

The Rome Braves are the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Located in Rome, Georgia, since 2003, the team has seen numerous Major League stars including Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Soroka. For up-to-date information, the team can be followed on social media @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

