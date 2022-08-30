Tonight's Game Canceled

Tonight's Williamsport Crosscutters game vs. Trenton Thunder has been canceled due to rain & field conditions. The game will not be made up.

All tickets dated August 30 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2022 Cutters home game.

The final two Cutters home games of the 2022 season take place Wednesday, August 31 for the Great Potato Caper 35th Anniversary and Thursday, September 1 for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are available by visiting crosscutters.com.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

