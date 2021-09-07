Tonight's Game Canceled

September 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Tonight's game (September 7th) has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Dust Devils organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Any ticket to tonight's game can be exchanged for any game remaining in the 2021 season or a voucher for a game in 2022. The main office is currently open for in-person exchanges.

The Dust Devils office will be open this evening until 5:00pm. Office hours for the rest of the week are Wednesday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 7, 2021

Tonight's Game Canceled - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.