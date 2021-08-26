Tonight's Game Canceled

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Tonight's game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Chicago Cubs organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Tickets from today's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2021 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by phone by calling 423-267-4849 or by email at tickets@lookouts.com. Fans are encouraged to include their order number in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

