Tonight's Game against Elmira Postponed

Due to circumstances outside the teams control, tonight's game vs the Elmira River Sharks has been postponed. Around 10:15am on Thursday, the team was asked to exit and vacate their normally scheduled practice slot at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The city of Watertown has canceled everything in the arena for the entirety of Friday 10/20/23. From what we know, there was a water main break somewhere in the area, limiting water to the arena/concessions/Zambonis/Showers/etc. Tonight's game has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. If you've purchased a single game ticket on the Showpass app for tonight's game, we will honor your ticket entry to ANY GAME moving forward with proof of purchase/valid Showpass ticket from tonight's game (10/20/23). Although some restrictions do apply, we will accept these tickets and get you in a seat for the next game that fits your schedule. We are sorry for the inconvenience that this may cause, it is not ideal but we remind everyone local, that there are emergency services at the Fairgrounds if you are out of water/basic needs. Thank you for your time.

