Tonight's Fphl Hat Tricks Game Still to be Played as Scheduled
January 29, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Tonight's FPHL Hat Tricks game against the Carolina Thunderbirds will be played as scheduled. The Hat Tricks will look for their third win in as many nights.
