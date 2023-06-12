Tonight's Cutters Game Canceled

Tonight's Williamsport Crosscutters game vs. West Virginia Black Bears has been canceled due to rain & field conditions. The game will not be made up.

All tickets dated June 12 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2023 Cutters home game.

The Phillie Phanatic appearance, originally scheduled for tonight, has been rescheduled for Monday, July 17.

The Crosscutters return to action tomorrow night (6/13) at Muncy Bank Ballpark vs. West Virginia for Topps Tuesday presented by Topps. A free sample pack of 2023 Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans. It's also BOGO Ticket Tuesday presented by GIANT. Show your GIANT card - OR your digital card in the GIANT app at the box office for buy one get one free Stadium Reserved tickets.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

