Tonight's Aces game against Las Vegas canceled
October 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Tonight's game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing. The time will allow for the results of additional testing to become available, and determine next steps for the remainder of the season.
We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.
In accordance with the Aces' game postponement/cancelation policy, which is available here, fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game can use those tickets for either of the remaining two games this series. Tomorrow's game will remain as scheduled, with a 4:05 p.m. PT first pitch from Greater Nevada Field.
