Tommy Thrall to Join Reds Broadcast Team in 2019

January 21, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos





Pensacola, FL - Tommy Thrall, the voice of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos since their inception in 2012, will join the Cincinnati Reds broadcast team to be a part of their radio broadcasts during the 2019 season. The lead play-by-play and television broadcaster for the Blue Wahoos since their inaugural season, Thrall will join legendary Reds radio voice Marty Brennaman and a talented cast of Reds broadcasters throughout the season for in-game and post-game coverage.

"We're incredibly proud of Tommy for taking this well-deserved step in his career," Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith said. "Since Opening Day 2012, he has been an invaluable part of our organization and we are grateful for his numerous contributions to Hoosville over the past seven seasons."

During his career in Pensacola, Thrall ingrained himself in the local sports community as the voice of the Wahoos, University of West Florida football and basketball, and high school football. The 2015 Southern League Broadcaster of the Year, he made his Major League debut during the 2018 season, calling three Spring Training games for the Reds and three regular season games in September.

The 2019 Cincinnati Reds radio and television broadcast crew will include Marty Brennaman, Thom Brennaman, Chris Welsh, Jim Day, Jeff Piecoro, George Grande, Brian Giesenschlag, Sam LeClure, Jeff Brantley, Doug Flynn, Danny Graves, and Thrall.

