Tommy Thompson Joins Coaching Staff

November 16, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







Glacier Range Riders announce the appointment of respected baseball veteran Tommy Thompson to their coaching staff. With a rich background in the game and a passion for player development, Thompson brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the team.

Thompson's illustrious career in baseball spans over three decades, encompassing both playing and coaching roles. Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1979, Thompson had a 10-season career in the minor leagues with the Braves and White Sox organizations, eventually making his way to AAA. Thompson spent over 31 years with the White Sox organization, including being a catching instructor for twelve years.

A highly respected figure in the baseball community, Thompson managed the Great Falls Voyagers in 2016 when the team was a White Sox affiliate, then signed a three-year deal with the Voyagers when they became a member of the Pioneer Baseball League. Thompson has consistently demonstrated his commitment to honing players' skills and fostering a love for the game. Over the course of his career, Thompson has sent nine players on to affiliated baseball.

Recently appointed Glacier Range Riders Manager Paul Fletcher says, "Tommy is an excellent addition. With his experience, knowledge, and contacts with MLB clubs, he will be a massive asset to the players and me, helping them continue pursuing their dream of playing at the MLB level, while helping the Glacier Range Riders get closer to the goal of winning a championship for the community."

Glacier Range Riders' decision to bring Tommy Thompson on board reflects their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional coaching and training opportunities. Thompson's notable achievements include multiple championships as a player and coach at various levels of the sport. His coaching philosophy emphasizes the importance of a strong work ethic, team camaraderie, and individual skill development.

Glacier Range Riders President Chris Kelly says, "Adding Tommy to the coaching staff solidifies our commitment to our players development. With Paul, Stu, and Tommy leading these young men, we're excited to help the next generation of ballplayers and to continue to bring a quality baseball experience to Flathead Valley."

With Thompson's addition to the coaching staff, the team gains a valuable asset well-versed in various aspects of baseball, including hitting, fielding, and strategic game planning. His expertise will be pivotal in refining players' techniques, helping players get to the next level, and enhancing overall performance.

The Range Riders, renowned for their state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence, are confident that Tommy Thompson's inclusion will further strengthen the organization. With the coaching staff of Paul Fletcher, Stu Pederson and now Tommy Thompson, the Glacier Range Riders aim to expand upon last season's 54-42 record and bring home a PBL championship.

