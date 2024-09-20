Tommy Stevens Starts Strong with a 69-Yd Touchdown: CFL
September 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders
A 69-yd house call from Tommy Stevens, puts Calgary ahead early against the Roughriders.
