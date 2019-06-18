Tomas Sholl Inks AHL Deal with Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has signed an AHL contract with the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate for the Idaho Steelheads, for the 2019-20 season.

Sholl, 24, completed his first full season with the Steelheads in 2018-19, posting a 26-12-1 record with a 2.25 goals-against average (GAA) and a .928 save percentage with three shutouts through 39 games. The Hermosa Beach, Calif. native completed his breakout campaign leading all ECHL goaltenders in save percentage and third in goals-against average during the regular season and leading the Steelheads to the Mountain Division Final with a 6-5-0 playoff record along with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save pct. in 11 games.

He was also named to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic as the lone Western Conference goaltending representative and earned both ECHL All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL Second Team honors. Additionally, Sholl was an invite to the 2019 Dallas Stars Development Camp this off-season.

"As an organization, we're extremely proud of Tomas Sholl," said Steelheads head coach Neil Graham. "He is an example of what perseverance and dedication looks like in a professional hockey player. We couldn't be happier to see him receive a contract at the AHL level, as it is well-earned. To have a player move up within our own affiliation is what the development model is all about."

In 50 career games with the Steelheads, the 6-foot, 180-pound goaltender owns a 35-12-3 record with a 2.02 GAA, .933 save pct. and six shutouts over parts of two seasons. Sholl was acquired on Feb. 28, 2018 via trade with the Adirondack Thunder following a 5-0-1 record in eight appearances to open his ECHL career.

Prior to the ECHL, Sholl began his professional career with the Macon Mayhem and Evansville Thunder of the SPHL. He also played 19 games over four years at Bowling Green State University, tallying a 7-10-0 record before heading to professional hockey.

