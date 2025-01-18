Tom Schreiber Nets a the Hat Trick

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Captain America delivers!

Tom Schreiber nets a hat trick and leads the Toronto Rock to their first win of the season.

