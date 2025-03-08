Tom Schreiber & Teddy Jenner Featured on SportsCenter Highlight

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd details the exploits of Tom Schreiber's behind-the-back assist and goal vs the Halifax Thunderbirds. The iconic American show also pays tribute to NLL Broadcaster Teddy Jenner and his memorable calls of the spectacular plays

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.