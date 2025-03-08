Tom Schreiber & Teddy Jenner Featured on SportsCenter Highlight
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd details the exploits of Tom Schreiber's behind-the-back assist and goal vs the Halifax Thunderbirds. The iconic American show also pays tribute to NLL Broadcaster Teddy Jenner and his memorable calls of the spectacular plays
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Bandits Fall 17-11 to Roughnecks - Buffalo Bandits
- Roughnecks Stun, Crush Buffalo - Calgary Roughnecks
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Thunderbirds Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Breaking Barriers: Lalancette, Oakes Leading the Way for Women in Sport - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three - Georgia Swarm
- Albany FireWolves Hit the Road for Crucial Game against Philadelphia Wings - Albany FireWolves
- Wes Berg Wins It for the Seals - San Diego Seals
- Desert Dogs Fall to Knighthawks - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Berg's Heroics Lift Seals Over Vancouver 13-11 - San Diego Seals
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.