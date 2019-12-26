Tom McCollum Recalled to Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - Goaltender Tom McCollum has been recalled by the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. McCollum was one of three goaltenders on the Mariners roster, which now includes Connor LaCouvee and Francois Brassard.

McCollum, who turned 30 earlier this month, is in his 11th season as a pro after originally being drafted in the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, 30th overall. After a solid 2018-19 regular season with the Milwaukee Admirals, McCollum signed in Hartford for 2019-20 but has spent the entire season with the Mariners, posting a record of 5-5-0-0 with a 3.71 GAA and an .886 SV% in 11 games.

