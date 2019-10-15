Tom Carty Inks Contract for Second Season

Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the resigning of field manager Tom Carty. Carty, the pitching coach at LIU-Brooklyn, returns to Green Bay following the first at .500 or better finish in any half since the 2015 season.

In his first year, Carty led the Booyah to a 33-39 overall record, going 18-18 in the second half of the season. In the second half, Green Bay won seven consecutive games for the first time since the 2015 season. The Booyah offense hit 40 long balls on the year, tied with Madison for sixth most in the entire Northwoods League.

Under Carty last year, sophomore left-hander Jack Mahoney was named to the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star team. Carty also helped lead Green Bay to many exciting moments inside of Capital Credit Union Park in year one, including the Joe Mason's walk-off home run and Mahoney's no-hitter.

Green Bay also dominated against the Great Lakes East Division during the 2019 season under Carty. Overall, they finished 9-3 against the other side of the division, splitting the season series with the 2019 champion Pit Spitters, and sweeping the season series with the Growlers.

