Tom Aubrun Named Player of the Week

January 13, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's player of the week is Tom Aubrun!

Aubrun earned a 26-save shutout against his former team, the Macon Mayhem, on Saturday night to keep the Dawgs in sole possession of first place. It was his first win since being acquired by the Dawgs on December 29. In two games for the Dawgs, Aubrun has stopped 55-of-57 shots, and the goose egg he posted was Roanoke's second shutout of the year - both of which have come in the past two weeks!

Player of the Week is sponsored by Paylocity.

