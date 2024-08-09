Toluca FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Leagues Cup: Match Highlights: August 9, 2024
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #toluca #houstondynamo
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Moves on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup with Win Over Portland Timbers - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 by New York City FC in Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Shuts Out Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Blank CF Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC (New York City FC Wins 7-6 on Penalties) - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Blanks CF Montréal, 2-0 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati March on Through Leagues Cup, Defeat Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Eliminated from Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Leagues Cup Lineup Notes: FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Date Changed for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Between LAFC and Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles FC
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.