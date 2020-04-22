Toledo to Clash with Kalamazoo and Indy During Winterfest 2020

Hey T-Town, let's "Clip the Wings" and "Burn the Fuel"! Get ready for an action-packed, heart-pounding experience as divisional rivalries heat up the frozen pond, when the Toledo Walleye face off against the Kalamazoo Wings and the Indy Fuel outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest presented by ProMedica.

The first match-up for Toledo will be against Kalamazoo on Saturday, December 26 at 6 p.m., with fans getting a unique perspective of watching hockey being played at a baseball stadium.

"We are very excited to participate in Winterfest with the Walleye for the second time. The close proximity between Kalamazoo and Toledo allows our fan base to experience something unique and special," says Toni Lentini-Daniels, Governor/Director of Business Operations for the Kalamazoo Wings.

"Division rivals, hockey outdoors, electric atmosphere- this is perfect for Winterfest 2020," says Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam. "We can't wait to face Kalamazoo again on the outdoor rink and what an experience for Indy to play in their first outdoor game. As Kalamazoo knows and Indy will soon find out the pageantry of being part of a Winterfest classic."

The second Winterfest game for Toledo will be against Indy on Thursday, December 31 at 6 p.m. This is the first time the Walleye will host a game on New Year's Eve, and all fans with game tickets on December 31 will have access to a party leading up to ringing in 2021.

"We are thrilled to be involved in Winterfest," says Indy Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen. "Events like this are something that players and staff look forward to all season. It will be a meaningful game between two good teams. I know our players will be excited to play outside to end a challenging 2020!"

These will be the third and fourth games in ECHL history to be held outdoors. Toledo played games against Kalamazoo and Fort Wayne during Winterfest presented by ProMedica, which was held December 2014-January 2015.

"Hockey players of all ages will get to play outdoors during Winterfest," says Michael Keedy, Toledo Walleye Director of Strategic Planning and Projects. "Plus, we'll have public open skating sessions each day as well for wintertime family fun." More than 50,000 people attended events during the first Winterfest event.

Winterfest presented by ProMedica will be held December 17 through January 3 and will kick off with the Toledo Night Market from December 18-20.

For ticket information and the full list of Winterfest events, go to www.toledowalleye/winterfest.

