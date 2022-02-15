Tokyo Joe to Headline Battle at BullStreet Fan Fest

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Experience Columbia SC Sports, have released the details of the Battle at BullStreet Fan Fest presented by Discover South Carolina which is taking place on the Segra Park Plaza in the BullStreet District prior to the game on March 5. The pre-game festivities will kick-off at noon and Fan Fest will remain open for the duration of the game. Local rock band favorites, Tokyo Joe, will be the headlining act at this year's Fan Fest.

"Experience Columbia SC is thrilled to once again partner with the Fireflies to host the 2022 Battle at BullStreet," said Scott Powers, Executive Director of Experience Columbia SC Sports. "This year we are extremely excited to feature one of Columbia's all-time favorite bands, Tokyo Joe, at Fan Fest."

Tokyo Joe will put on a pair of live performances, the first at 12:30 pm and the second at 2:30 pm. Formed in 1996, they have released six albums, all while performing 200 times per year at live venues. Most recently, Tokyo Joe has been performing a "Rocket Man" tribute to Elton John.

Alongside Tokyo Joe, Fan Fest presented by Discover South Carolina will be jam packed with experiences and fun for all ages to pump up fans prior to the game between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. Fans can get excited to see a performance by a Harlem Globetrotter during Fan Fest. The world-renowned basketball act will make an appearance at 2:00 pm to put on a show and interact with fans. Once first pitch is thrown at 4:00 pm, the game will be shown live outside the gates at Fan Fest for those without tickets to the game.

"We've put together a great lineup of local and national entertainment to help fans enjoy a full day in the BullStreet District," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "Start to finish, this experience is going to be one of Columbia's biggest can't-miss events of 2022."

Fans should come with an appetite as four of the Midlands' favorite food trucks will be on site serving food during Fan Fest: Café Strudel, The Arepa Chef, the Haute Dog Lady and Carolina Cookin'. Beverages, including alcohol, will also be available for purchase during Fan Fest.

Fan Fest presented by Discover South Carolina is free and open to the public. Fan Fest, as well as the game itself, will have a clear bag policy. Details about Segra Park's clear bag policy can be found at ColumbiaFireflies.com. Gates for Fan Fest will open at 12:00 pm and gates for Segra Park will open at 2:00 pm. While tickets are not needed for Fan Fest, tickets for the game are required for entry into Segra Park. Fan Fest, and Segra Park, will both be cashless operations.

The Battle at BullStreet will showcase the new parking plan for events at Segra Park, as this will be the first time that fans will be able to park in the new 600-spot Freed Street Garage located directly across the corner from Segra Park. The Freed Street Garage will be accessible only from Bull Street turning onto Freed Street between Starbucks and REI. Parking for this city garage will be $10 for the event and will be cash only.

Additional parking for the Battle at BullStreet will be located across Colonial Drive. Parking in this lot will be accessible off of BullStreet at Confederate Avenue. Parking in this lot will also be $10 but will be credit card only. Cash will not be accepted in the Colonial Drive lot.

The Freed Street Garage will have a limited number of ADA Accessible parking spots. Additional ADA Accessible spots with complimentary parking and valet service will be accessible via entrances at Barnwell Street, Elmwood Avenue and Gregg Street. Rideshare services drop-off and pick-up will be at the corner of Gregg Street and Freed Street. A detailed parking map highlighting all of the above can be found online.

Segra Park is expected to be sold out for the game as less than 1,000 tickets remain available for purchase. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and all tickets are based upon availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets today by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, visiting the Fireflies Ticket Office in person at Segra Park or buying them online.

For more information about the game and Fan Fest, visit BattleAtBullStreet.com.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets, an Atlanta Braves affiliate. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2022 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

