Toglia's Grand Slam Wins Fan $10,000 in Spokane's 15-11 Victory

SPOKANE, Wash. - Grand Slam Weekend kicked off with a bang on Friday night at Avista Stadium. Just four batters into the first inning, the bases were loaded for Michael Toglia and the league-leader in home runs delivered. His grand slam shot to right field won Amanda Peterson and her family $10,000 on Grand Slam Weekend presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, KXLY 4 News Now, and SWX. Daniel Cope hit another grand slam in the 6th to help Spokane win a shootout, 15-11.

--TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Toglia's night was highlighted by the $10,000 grand slam, but he also hit a solo home run in the 7th. It's his second multi-home run game of the season, and first since he hit two against Tri-City on June 6th. His 5 RBI are also a season-high.

Although Daniel Cope's grand slam didn't win a fan $10,000, it was arguably the biggest moment of the game. The home run gave Spokane its first lead of the game. He finished 2-for-5 with a career-high four RBI.

Niko Decolati finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the dish and scored two runs. It was the first five-hit night of his professional career.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane and Vancouver combined to score 26 runs tonight. The two teams have combined to score 80 runs in four games this series.

The Indians have now won seven-consecutive games when Toglia hits a home run. The 2019 first rounder has six homers in his last eight games.

Spokane hit five home runs in Friday night's game. 14 of their 15 runs came via the long ball.

KEY MOMENT

The Spokane Indians hadn't led the entire game, but in the sixth inning Daniel Cope stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. The Cal State Fullerton product fully embraced Grand Slam Weekend and launched a home run to right field for the Indians' second grand slam of the night. The dinger gave Spokane a 13-11 lead that they would not relinquish.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Eugene Emeralds edged the Everett AquaSox, 10-9. The Ems are 5.5 games back of the AquaSox for first in the High-A West.

Hillsboro and Tri-City squared off in a doubleheader Friday night. The Hops took game one, 5-2. In game two, the Dust Devils bounced back with seven runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-1 victory.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Grand Slam Weekend presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers and KXLY 4 News Now continues on Saturday. If an Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during the game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. Sign up at the game for a chance to win! First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get Your Tickets

