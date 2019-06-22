Toglia Notches First Home Run, Hawks Drop Game 9-4 to the Indians

In the first game of a four-game series, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) were defeated by the Spokane Indians 9-4 (Short Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers).

The two ballclubs exchanged runs to begin in the first inning. With the bases loaded for the Boise Hawks, Aaron Schunk grounded into a double play scoring Isaac Collins to take a 1-0 lead. The Indians tied it up off of a throwing error that scored Tanner Gardner.

After Spokane scored another run, Michael Toglia, the first-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies, smashed a ball over the right field wall to tie it back up at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning. This was Toglia's first professional hit and first pro home run.

Spokane would then answer back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Starling Joseph hit an RBI-double that would make it 3-2 Spokane. David Garcia would follow that with a two-run home run to right field making giving the Indians a three-run lead.

The Indians would replicate what they did in the bottom of the fourth crossing three runs in the home-half of the sixth inning. Garcia hit a two-RBI double to right that would make it 7-4 Spokane. Then later in the inning, Obie Ricumstrict singled to left that would bring in Garcia to advance the score to 8-4.

Boise dropped to 3-5 on the year and will take on the Indians in the second game of a four-game series at 6:30 p.m. PDT (7:30 MDT). Breiling Eusebio is projected to start for the Hawks.

