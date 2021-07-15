Toerner's 3rd Hit Sends Cards to 10 Inning Win, 7-6

Frisco, TX - CF Justin Toerner's third hit of the night was the decisive blow in a back-and-forth battle, as the center fielder's 10th inning RBI single lifted the Springfield Cardinals (23-39) to the 7-6 win in 10 innings against the Frisco RoughRiders (38-24) at Riders Field on Wednesday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (4-3)

L - RHP Nick Snyder (0-1)

S - LHP Evan Sisk (1)

Notables:

CF Justin Toerner went 3x3 with two doubles, two runs, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and the eventual game-winning, two-out RBI single in the 10th... RF Alec Burleson homered for the third straight game with a solo shot in the 3rd, his 13th in Double-A and 17th total home run this season... Double-A Central Player of the Week for July 5 - 11, LF Nick Plummer delivered a go-ahead two-run home run in the 7th, his ninth of the year... RHP Jacob Bosiokovic tossed 3.0 one-run frames, striking out the last six batters he faced in a row in the 8th and 9th.

On Deck:

-Thursday, July 15, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Kevin McGovern (1-0, 3.52) @ FRI RHP Hans Crouse (1-2, 3.50)

-Broadcast: Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com starting at 6:50pm with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show

