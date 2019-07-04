Todd Drives Raptors Win

July 4, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OREM, UT - The Ogden Raptors were prevented from playing baseball Tuesday night because of a field issue, but it didn't cool off their bats.

After scoring double-digit runs in back-to-back games, the Raptors took Wednesday's first game of a doubleheader with the Orem Owlz by a 7-2 margin.

The game started with little offense - Ogden put runners on in the first two innings but didn't score, and the Owlz did not have a runner reach base until the fourth - but in the top of the third Andrew Shaps reached on a fielding error and moved up as a pickoff throw went awry. With two out, Andy Pages, coming off his Pioneer League Player of the Week honors for the previous week, doubled to left to score Shaps.

In the fourth, Ryan Ward lashed a double inside the third-base bag to lead off. A groundout put him at third, and Tre Todd beat a drawn-in infield with a ground ball to right field to plate Ward. Shaps then kicked up chalk with a triple down the right-field line, and Ogden's lead increased to 3-0.

Todd added to his RBI total in the fifth, as three-straight two-out walks loaded the bases for the Deptford, New Jersey, native. Todd hit a slicing drive to left-center for a bases-clearing double. Up next was Jimmy Titus, who shot a line drive over the shortstop to score Todd for the seventh run.

On the mound, meanwhile, Jeronimo Castro was in control. The big righty was perfect into the fourth, where he gave up a bloop single to lead off. The Raptors' defense, however, turned a double play with one out to keep Castro at the minimum amount of hitters faced.

Castro did stumble after the long top of the fifth, walking the leadoff hitter in the home half and then watching a two-run homer fly over the short porch in right field. Ogden's starter buckled down after that to get out of the inning and qualify for the win, and Melvin Jimenez struck out four in two nearly-perfect innings of relief to put the Raptors in the win column.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.