Today's Game Canceled

September 4, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that today's (9/4) game has been canceled due to heavy rain and impending weather. The game will not be made up.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2022 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by phone by calling 423-267-4849 or by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their order number in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

