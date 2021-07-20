Today's Fireflies Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

COLUMBIA, SC - Today's game at Segra Park vs. the visiting Augusta GreenJackets has been postponed due to inclement weather. Based on forecasts for thunderstorms throughout the game, the Fireflies have postponed the game for safety concerns for the players and fans.

The make-up date for the game will be announced tomorrow. Tickets for today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular season home game.

Tomorrow is White Claw Wednesday and Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday at Segra Park. Fans can bring their leashed and rabies vaccinated dogs to the ballpark and White Claws will be available for $5 at concession stands during the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

