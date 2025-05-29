Today Is Bisons Annual "School Kids Day" Morning Game at Sahlen Field

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

WHAT: Today is the Bisons annual School Kids Day with morning start as the Herd hosts the Charlotte Knights for a single-admission doubleheader, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and First Student. The first of two, seven-inning contests begins at 11:05 a.m. (gates 10 a.m.).

WHEN: TODAY | Frist Pitch 11:05 a.m.

WHERE: Sahlen Field

WHO: Over 12,000 children from around Western New York are expected to take part in this year's event.

HISTORY: Today will be the Bisons 42nd School Kids Day at Sahlen Field, with a total attendance of 610,418 since the event debuted in 1988 (some years had multiple events). School Kids Day combines a fun afternoon of baseball with various educational messages on the scoreboard during the game. This year's educational theme is 'Arts of Buffalo,' the art, music, and architecture of our city.

The Bisons and Knights will play two, seven-inning games today as a result of yesterday's postponement. As a single-admission doubleheader, fans only need one ticket to attend both games.







