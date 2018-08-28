Tobs Named to All CPL Team

The Wilson Tobs are honored to announce that two Tobs were selected for the 2018 All-CPL Team. Brenton Doyle (Shepherd University) and Tyler Grauer (Indiana State University) were both selected to the second team.

Doyle, a Division II All-American, posted a .313 batting average in black and gold. Doyle played in 46 games for the Tobs and led Wilson in hits (57), runs (31), doubles (10), triples (3), home runs (3), runs batted in (24), and stolen bases (15). He enjoyed a 4-hit performance three times this summer against Fuquay-Varina, Fayetteville, and Edenton. Doyle was selected as a CPL All Star and got the start for the American All Stars in right field while going 1-2 in the game.

Tyler Grauer came on board this summer in a new role for the Tobs. Leaving as Indiana State's closer and entering the Tobs starting rotation didn't seem like a difficult transition for Grauer. With a 3-1 record this summer, Tyler logged 30.1 innings. While only giving up 5 earned runs he retired 42 batters on strikes. His 1.48 ERA and 12.46 K/9 were ranked among the league's best. Grauer enjoyed a 10-strikeout game against Edenton twice this summer, but only had to throw 5 innings each time to do so. Grauer picked up the win against Peninsula in the first round of the playoffs this season to claim the North Division Championship.

Both Grauer and Doyle were a huge part of the success the Tobs had in 2018 to make this year a great season. Congratulations to both of them on being selected to the All-CPL Second Team. The Wilson Tobs defeated the Peninsula Pilots 4-3 to claim the Coastal Plain League North Division Championship. The Tobs would fall just short of reaching the Petitt Cup Championship as Morehead City recorded a 4-3 victory in the Northeast Region Championship game.

The Wilson Tobs enjoyed their 22nd season as a founding member of the Coastal Plain League. This past season the Tobs saw an expanded community outreach effort, with increased participation in helping the less fortunate, a North Division Championship team, and a ton of exciting entertainment for the Wilson Community. We would like to dedicate our successful season to the Wilson Community, Coastal Plain League Organization, Host Families, Corporate Partners, and the Dedicated Fans throughout the city of Wilson. The Wilson Tobs have played host to over 100 alumni taken in the draft and have produced a dozen players who have gone on to play in the MLB, including Cy Young & MVP winner Justin Verlander. For more information on the Wilson Tobs, visit our website www.wilsontobs.com.

