Tobs Host College Prospect Camp for High School Players

The Wilson Tobs Baseball franchise is pleased to provide a unique opportunity for high school baseball players to showcase their talents at Historic Fleming Stadium. Geared towards the high school baseball player determined to showcase his skills in order to play collegiately, the Tobs Prospects Camp will feature numerous college coaches as well as the Tobs recruiting staff. All participants must be unsigned Seniors, Juniors or Sophomores. This may be your last chance to be seen by schools before the NCAA recruiting dead period starts in early November.

Camp Schedule-Participants will take part in a thorough skills evaluation based upon the professional tryout system utilized by the majority of Big League franchises. In addition, all prospects will participate in a simulated scrimmage and a 'personal marketing' discussion that features recruiting guidelines and personal marketing recommendations. Camp participants will be required to arrive at Fleming Stadium no later than 4:00 p.m. for orientation and pre-event warm-ups.

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Orientation & Warm-ups

5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Skills Evaluation

*6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Bullpens/ Prospects Scrimmage

Camp Information- All participants will receive an evaluation form highlighting individual skills/talents and projected level of collegiate potential. Fleming Stadium directions and additional information about the Prospects camp can be obtained by logging onto to the Tobs web-site at www.wilsontobs.com or calling the Tobs business office, 252-291-8627.

Camp Cost - Registration is $100 ($80- Tobs Fall League Participants) and must be check, cash or credit card by Monday October 23rd. Credit Card payments can be made by calling the office. On-site day of registration is $120. All fees are non-refundable.

Space is limited. Snacks and beverages will be provided during camp. concession stand will be open during camp.

Universities & Colleges attending (D1, D2, D3, Community, JUCO):

East Carolina University - NC State University - Campbell University - Barton College - Chowan University - University of Mt. Olive - Peace College - Louisburg College - Methodist University - Averett University - Wake Tech Community College - ....and more Pending!

