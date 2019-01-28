Tobs Announce 6th Annual College Classic

Wilson, NC - The Wilson Tobs are proud to announce the schedule for the 6th Annual College Baseball Classic to be held at Historic Fleming Stadium beginning on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 and ending on Thursday March 14th, 2019.

"We are ecstatic to see so many northern college schools competing in our College Classic this year. The interest shown from these colleges to play at Historic Fleming Stadium is well beyond our original goal. By continuing to bring baseball to the Wilson area year-round, we are providing everyone with consistent entertainment throughout the year, steady business to the local Wilson community, and a warmer destination for these college programs," said Tobs General Manager Mike Bell.

The 6th Annual College Baseball Classic will feature ten Division II colleges and universities. Five schools from the 2018 College Classic will return this season to compete. Kutztown University, West Virginia State University, Lock Haven University, California University of Pennsylvania, and Mercyhurst University will compete against five newcomers to the Classic; Saint Anselm College, Glenville State College, Dominican College, Ohio Dominican University, and Alderson Broaddus University.

Thursday, March 7th 12:00 PM Mercyhurst vs Alderson Broaddus

Double Header Alderson Broaddus vs Mercyhurst

Friday, March 8th 9:00 AM Lock Haven vs Alderson Broaddus

12:00 PM Mercyhurst vs Ohio Dominican

3:00 PM West Virginia State vs California (Pa.)

6:30 PM Saint Anselm vs Kutztown

Saturday, March 9th 10:30 am @ Barton College Mercyhurst vs. Saint Anselm

10:30 AM Lock Haven vs West Virginia State

Double Header West Virginia State vs Lock Haven

4:00 PM Glenville State vs. Kutztown

7:00 PM California (Pa.) vs Ohio Dominican

Sunday, March 10th 10:30 am @ Barton College Kutztown vs West Virginia State

10:30 AM Saint Anselm vs Lock Haven

2:00 PM California (Pa.) vs Glenville State

5:00 PM Ohio Dominican vs Kutztown

Monday, March 11th 11:00 AM Ohio Dominican vs Glenville State

2:00 PM Kutztown vs California (Pa.)

Double Header California (Pa.) vs Kutztown

Tuesday, March 12th 11:00 AM California (Pa.) vs Ohio Dominican

Thursday, March 14th 11:00 AM Dominican College vs California (Pa.)

For just $6, fans can purchase an all-day pass and enjoy a full day of baseball action at Historic Fleming Stadium. Gates will open one hour prior to the start of the first game of the day. The Wilson Tobs home opener, Band Jam, and Firework Show for the 2019 season is Sunday, May 26th @ 6:15 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (252) 291-8627, or by visiting www.wilsontobs.com/tickets

