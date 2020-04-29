To-Go Back Again and New Strike Zone Seats

While the 2020 Salem Red Sox season is currently postponed, ballpark improvements continue during the off-season. Salem Memorial Ballpark looks forward to re-opening the gates, while introducing fans to new premium seating, located directly behind home plate.

The upgraded seating area, referred to as Strike Zone seating, will feature 184 4Topps stadium seats - the premier seating product line in sports and entertainment venues. The seats will feature durable, innovative, breathable mesh, creating airflow that reduces surface temperature and provides extended comfort.

"We are very excited to have the new 4Topps premium seats at the ballpark for Red Sox fans to enjoy," said Wendy Delano, City of Salem, Director of Civic Facilities. "This section of seats will bring a new level of experience to the ballpark - these are certainly going to be the best seats in the house."

This ballpark enhancement comes after months of planning and a collaboration between the City of Salem and the Salem Red Sox to develop a long-term plan to preserve the history and economic vitality of the ballpark. "Salem and the surrounding valley should be proud of their community leadership," said Salem Red Sox Managing Director Jeff White. "All recognize what a precious asset the Ballpark is. It's now over 25 years old, but the setting is still beautiful, and the structure is as handsome and fitting as ever. We look forward to keeping it that way."

Advance single-game ticket prices for Strike Zone seats are just $13, with season ticket packages starting at just $216 including a variety of season ticket holder gifts and incentives.

"These are the most premium stadium seats on the market and we are thrilled to add them to our Strike Zone seating area," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "This has always been a popular area with in-seat service and cup holders, but these seats will take the fan experience in this section to an entirely new level."

For more information on Strike Zone ticket packages, call (540) 389-3333 or email info@salemsox.com.

Salem Red Sox To Go!

Swing by the stadium Thursday, April 30th through Saturday, May 2nd from 11am-2pm for lunch.

We will be open 11am-6pm on Friday for dinner as well!

Check out our updated menu this week, featuring Cinco de Mayo specials, and for the first time, Family Combo Meals!

Please call Mike Ferrero at 540-302-0233 to place an order for a family meal, or if you are ordering 10 or more items.

First responders, healthcare workers, and grocery store employees get a free meal.

